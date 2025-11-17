Seven-time winners Douglas Royal also made it two wins out of two with a 3-2 victory over Malew. The Ballafletcher side led 2-0 at the break, adding a third in the second-half thanks to goals from Kayleigh Georgeson (2) and Charley Bell. The southerners threatened a comeback through a brace form Rosabel Cardy, but Royal held on to claim the points.