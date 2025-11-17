The second round of group fixtures in this season’s Women’s Floodlit Cup took place at the Bowl on Sunday.
Eleven-time winners Corinthians started their campaign by beating Union Mills 17-0. Leading 8-0 at the break, Holly Stephen (5), Milly Dawson (4), Chloe Teare (3), Shannon Groves, Pamela Armillei, Holly Sumner, Kayleigh-Dee Corrin and debutant Poppy Glennon netted for the Ballafletcher outfit.
Current holders Peel made it two wins from two with a 7-0 victory over Rushen United.
Leading 4-0 at the break, Pippa Wallis (4), Sarah Wignall, Becky Corkish and Leah Clegg scored for the westerners.
Seven-time winners Douglas Royal also made it two wins out of two with a 3-2 victory over Malew. The Ballafletcher side led 2-0 at the break, adding a third in the second-half thanks to goals from Kayleigh Georgeson (2) and Charley Bell. The southerners threatened a comeback through a brace form Rosabel Cardy, but Royal held on to claim the points.
A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON
