Onchan and Corinthians secured maximum points in the Women’s League on Sunday.
The Os claimed a 3-2 victory over Malew, while the Whites beat Ballafletcher neighbours Douglas Royal 9-2.
In the former match played at the Nivison stadium, the southerners took a half-time lead through a Rosabel Cardy strike.
Two quick-fire goals from the Os from Heidi Gadsby and Poppy Gerrard though gave them the lead before Malew equalised through an Ashleigh Lachenicht strike.
With the match heading for a draw, it was Gerrard who scored her second with only three minutes remaining to give her side a fourth victory of the season.
Corinthians led 6-1 at half-time in their match with Milly Dawson (3), Holly Stephen (2) Chloe Teare (2), Samantha Crowe and Kayleigh-Dee Corrin on target for the current champions. Royal’s response came via goals from Caitlyn Smith and Kayleigh Georgeson.
Peel were awarded the win in their match with Union Mills after the latter couldn’t field a team.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.