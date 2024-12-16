Popular Ulsterman and former TT winner Tommy Robb died last Thursday at the age of 90.
Born in Belfast his first Grand Prix victory was in his home event at Dundrod in 1962, shortly after signing with the Honda works team. He had two further wins at the inaugural Grand Prix of Japan later the same year, finishing runner-up to team-mate Jim Redman in the 350cc world championship.
Robb had made his TT debut on the Clypse Course in 1958 and rode a total of 46 races between then and 1979, racking up seven podium finishes.
His lone victory was the 1973 Ultra Lightweight race aboard a 125 Yamaha. He was also a five-time winner of the North West 200.