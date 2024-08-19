Glen English rode in the wheeltracks of John McGuinness during the speed-controlled lap on the opening day of the Manx Grand Prix.
Now aged 58, English made his TT debut in 1990 and rode in 15 races between then and 2000, with a best finish of third on a 125 Honda in the 1996 Ultra-Lightweight behind Joey Dunlop and Gavin Lee.
In 2000, he won the Senior Classic MGP on a Molnar Manx Norton, beating Bill Swallow and Wattie Brown, but he has not raced on the Mountain Course since.
He became FIM World Classic Bike champion in 2003.
‘I’ve done four parade laps round the course over the years, and regularly take part in the Goodwood Revival and Festival of Speed on a TZ Yamaha and G50, but just fancied another go round here,’ said the Cornwall sculptor and model maker who re-creates superb detailed scale models of racing bikes and cars for a living.
English will ride a 350cc Honda K4 in Friday’s Classic Junior and a 500cc Manx Norton in Saturday’s Classic Senior for the Melbray London/Watch Vault/The Shed team.