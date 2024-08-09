Former Manx Grand Prix race winner and FIM Classic Bike world champion Glen English will make his return to the MGP later this month.
English will contest both the 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior and Carole Nash Classic Senior races.
Winner of the 2000 Classic Senior race, he will ride for the Melbray London/Watch Vault/The Shed team and line up on a 500cc Manx Norton for the four-lap Carole Nash Classic Senior race.
For the Classic Junior race, he like many others will be astride a 350cc Honda K4.
The Cornish rider, a model maker and sculptor, has previously enjoyed an excellent career around the 37-and-three-quarter-mile Mountain Course with strong results at both the TT and Manx Grand Prix since making his debut in 1990.
A decade of competition at the TT saw him claim a best finish of third behind Joey Dunlop and Gavin Lee in the 1996 Ultra-Lightweight 125cc race, with fourth taken in the same race the following year.
He also took top-20 finishes in the Lightweight 250cc and Supersport 400cc races, with his quickest lap of 111.800mph coming in the 1995 Senior.
English has also been a regular on the Classic scene since the late 1990s, one of the main highlights being his victory in the 2000 Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix.
Riding the 500cc Molnar Norton, a fastest lap of 106.21mph helped him defeat Bill Swallow by almost 15 seconds.
Since then, he became the 2003 FIM World Classic Bike champion and went on to claim several British titles in the Classic 350cc and 500cc and Supermono categories.
Success has also come in the Lansdowne Cup as well as at the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed and Festival of Goodwood meetings.