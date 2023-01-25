Four-time world snooker champion John Higgins is to make a guest appearance at the Cue Zone in Ballasalla this April.
The 47-year-old Scottish professional also won three UK Championships and two Masters titles during an illustrious career.
The current world number six will visit the snooker venue in Ronaldsway Industrial Estate on Saturday, April 1.
Tickets for the event went on sale last week and standard tickets include a full 10-frame exhibition, with a hot two course meal served during the interval, a Q&A session, general raffle and an auction of memorabilia.
The VIP part will include early entry to an informal meet and greet, front row/tiered seats, signed photo and access to the lounge area for the meal.
Higgins will also be playing a pre-event warm-up match against Darryl Hill of three or four frames.
Individual frames against Higgins can also be purchased and this includes an introduction into the arena and a photo at the table with the player himself.
Cue Zone expect this event to sell very quickly, so anyone interested is urged to contact the club as soon as possible on 566350 or via the club’s Facebook page.