More than 250 competitors have entered the New Year’s Day fell race this Thursday.
Entries closed on Monday evening and registration on the day will be from 12pm at St John’s United football clubhouse.
The race is approximately three miles in distance to the summit of Slieau Whallian and back, via the river crossing at Mullen-e-Cloie.
Please be aware that organisers Manx Fell Runners has obtained a road closing order on the section of the Foxdale Road from the Patrick Road corner to near the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture Headquarters on Foxdale Road. This will run from 1pm until 3pm.
The race will be run as a tribute to Phil Motley who was an extremely popular member of Manx Fell Runners, IoM Veterans AC and a great supporter of all local athletics. All the money raised on race day will be donated to the Manx Heart Foundation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.