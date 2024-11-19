A trio of forwards take centre stage in Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week after scoring 13 goals between them at the weekend.
Goalkeeper
Robyn Stones (OAK Group Isle of Man under-18 girls) - in between the sticks for the island u18 girls last weekend, Stones made a number of important saves in the narrow loss for her side.
Defence
Eilis Kerford (Canaccord Genuity Vikings D) - despite a loss, Kerford played a good game at the back for Vikings D. Returning to hockey after four years away, she has made a strong return to the sport.
Pat McMullen (Athena Healthcare Harlequins B) - making her second appearance in Team of the Week, McMullen was once again solid for Quins. Playing as a left wing-back, she made a number of important tackles and was involved in many of her side's eight goals.
Midfield
Bonnie Ellison (Motorworx Valkyrs u15s) - playing as a central midfielder, Bonnie was an engine in the middle of the pitch. Grabbing a goal for her efforts, she played a key part in the win for Valkyrs.
Elena Caley (OAK Group Isle of Man u18 girls) - playing as both a central defensive midfielder and a right wing, Caley was voted player of the game for the island u18 girls. Despite taking a knock to the head early on, she returned to the pitch to apply constant pressure and help win a crucial short corner for the junior side.
Geraldine Emsley (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick) - the definition of versatile, Emsley was deployed as an inner defensive midfielder and winger in her side's 3-1 win. Fantastic whatever the position, she was an inspiration for the younger players in her team.
Gwyn Davies (Ramsey Ravens) - a thrilling win for Ramsey Ravens saw Davies named as player of the game. He grew into the game and controlled the play effectively as his team secured a great result.
Daisy Liddle (Ramsey u15s) - despite not getting on the scoresheet, Daisy was excellent in her role as a right half. Involved throughout the game, she was vital in Ramsey’s close win in the Under-15s League.
Forwards
Tom Hird (Athena Healthcare Harlequins B) - the first of the three impressive forward performances, Hird makes Team of the Week for the second straight week. Scoring five goals, he was fantastic up top for Quins.
Ned McGregor (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners) - also scoring five goals, McGregor makes his second appearance in Team of the Week after an outstanding performance up top saw him named as player of the game.
Callum Robb (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A) - in the game which secured the Premiership title for Bacchas A, Robb was fantastic up front. Bagging himself a hat-trick, as he helped secured the Whites’ league victory in style.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE