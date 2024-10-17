Jason Charmer has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for September.
The Foxdale attacker has enjoyed a scintillating start to life in the top flight of Manx football, helping the newly-promoted side defy expectations and move into the upper echelons of the league table.
Four wins in their opening five game propelled the Billy Goat Park into the top four and into serious contention for a place in this year’s Railway Cup.
During that time, Charmer helped himself to no fewer than 11 goals in the opening few weeks to put himself in a prime position to challenge for the Golden Boot top goalscorer accolade.
A brace on the opening day of the season against Rushen United was followed by a consolation strike in Foxdale’s sole defeat away at St Mary’s.
The Dale bounced back in style by thrashing Marown 8-1 the following week with Charmer helping himself to a hat-trick, then he grabbed both goals in a 2-1 win over Ramsey.
He then rounded off a very successful month by scoring another hat-trick, this time in Foxdale’s shock 5-0 victory at Laxey.
Those performances helped him impress Eric Clague’s player ratings panel to the tune of 15 points which was enough to just sneak him ahead of Peel’s Tomas Brown who himself enjoyed a superb opening few weeks of the season and therefore picks up the Under-21 Player of the Month award in the process.
Rounding off the top three in the player ratings is Charmer’s Foxdale team-mate Lee Gale whose return this his boyhood club has gotten off to a flying start.
Top five leading points scorers for September:
Jason Charmer (Foxdale) 15 points
Tomas Brown (Peel) 15
Lee Gale (Foxdale) 12
Callum Taggart (St John’s Utd) 12
Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd) 11.5
Completing a double award success for Foxdale is Antony Corkill who, having guided his side near to the summit of the table, has been named the very first Manager of the Month just ahead of returning Peel gaffer Peter Kennaugh.
COLE PICKS UP TOP WOMEN’S GONG
While Peel may have narrowly missed out on the main award in the men’s game, there was no denying the westerners in the Canada Life Women’s League as new signing Rebecca Cole picked up the Women’s Player of the Month accolade after helping her side win two out of their first three games of the season.
But boasting a 100 percent record in the league is Corinthians who won all of their opening three games, therefore rising star Milly Dawson has been named as the Women’s Under-21 Player of the Month.