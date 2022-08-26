Friday afternoon’s Manx Grand Prix session called off
Friday 26th August 2022 9:46 am
Share
Manx Grand Prix (Manx Grand Prix )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Deteriorating weather has forced the postponement of this afternoon’s Lightweight Manx Grand Prix.
A decision on whether roads will close this evening for an additional qualifying session will be made this afternoon.
A statement from organisers said: ‘Due to deteriorating conditions around the Mountain Course, the clerk of the course Gary Thompson has confirmed that this afternoon’s qualifying has been cancelled and the Lightweight Race has been postponed.
‘A decision on whether Friday evening’s contingency road closure for qualifying will be used will be made at approximately 15:30, with a revised race schedule for Saturday confirmed in due course.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |