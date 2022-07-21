Games competitors visit Douglas Judo

Douglas Judo’s Stephen Edwards has recently been promoted to 1st Dan (black belt).

He started judo at the age of eight and trained on-island, but when university beckoned he continued to train at Sheffield.

Well experienced, he has achieved numerous medals over his career, all testament to his hard work and determination.

Stephen has recently been helping two competitors from the South Seas prepare for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Tevita Takayawa, who is representing Fiji, and William Tai Tin of Samoa have been completing their preparations for the Games at Kendal Judo Club with Douglas Judo’s head coach Mike Liptrot.

They have been visiting the island each week, coaching and sharing their experience with members of Douglas Judo. Everyone at the club has thoroughly enjoyed their visits and wish them every success at the Games, which begin one week today. Takayawa also competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.