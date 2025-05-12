Resident Italian Francesco Faraldo went through the card unbeaten with six straight wins in Andreas Racing Association’s meeting at Jurby on Sunday.
He won both Singles, Twins, Triples races on his Aprilia 660 twin from the Post-Classic R6 Yamaha of Dutchman Lex Geval.
Paul Metcalfe and Darran Creer had a third place apiece on their KTM 890 and Aprilia 250cc twins respectively.
Faraldo swapped mounts to his FR450GP single to win the combined Singles races, where Sean Crone of Ballaugh rode really well to grab a brace of second places on his Kawasaki Ninja (Lightweight).
The second was a thriller as Faraldo ran straight on at Hodge at the end of lap one, giving Crone a big advantage. With Faraldo demoted to 10th place, he had to work his way back through the pack and it looked as though Crone would take the win.
But he had a big moment at Nan’s on the last lap, enabling Faraldo to close right up, repassing the 16-year-old on the back straight to snatch the win by 1.5s.
The concurrently run CB500 class was an all-action contest with Sam Bowers, Will Corkill, James Everitt and Jack Meechan all in the mix - Bowers and Corkill claiming one win apiece.
Back out on the JRC Groundworks-sponsored Aprilia, last year’s clubman champion Faraldo won the combined Supertwin races at a canter.
Geval was runner-up in both (first Pre-injection 600), while Sam Naughton (Pre-injection) and Dale Brew (Aprilia twin) traded third places.
The two Swagelok Open 1300cc solo Centre championship races were won by Rory Parker from similarly Honda Fireblade-mounted Jamie Cringle.
Having travelled back overnight from his North West 200 debut (25th and 16th in the Supersport) Cringle led the first Centre championship race until mid-distance when Parker managed to find a way past.
The Ramsey man won the first by 0.188 of a second and the later one (delayed for approximately three-quarters of an hour while the ambulance crew dealt with a spectator who had taken ill trackside) by 0.92 of a second.
Cringle leads the series by a reduced six points from Parker heading into round three on June 29.
Kyle Casement, third in both Centre races, won the first Supersport event on his 765 Triumph.
He and Grant Thomson were nose-to-tail in the first six lapper, which Casement took by a tenth of a second, with Jason Corcoran third after Alex Galloway was an early faller at turn two.
Casement and Thomson were at it again in race two, but this time the latter man took it on the 600cc Kawasaki by 0.468s with Sam Naughton third.
Thomson set the fastest lap in race one, when Casement won, and the latter quickest in race two when Thomson won, but there were only six one hundredths of a second between the two times.
Robert Taylor of Foxdale, sixth and fourth in the Supersport events, won the first Novice/Clubman race on his Lily Bank Lodges Yamaha R6 by 4.6s from Liam Wood.
But similarly mounted Wood turned it around to edge out Taylor by four tenths of a second in race two to secure his first outright victory. The aforementioned Crone was third in both.
There were no sidecar races on Sunday, but they are scheduled to return for the next meeting.