Round four of the Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’s 2025 championship was held in sunny conditions at Jurby on Sunday.
The round, sponsored by Jopson Property Rentals, started off with the young Honda cadet extreme class, which was supported by Joiner and Carpenter Ltd.
There were some impressive driving skills throughout the field, but it was young Benjamin Bradshaw who stormed off and claimed the opening three heats, before going to claim victory in the final 17.8 seconds in front of Casey Crone and Kye Beaumont.
Novice driver Max Boland was making his debut appearance and improved his lap times throughout the day, while Bradshaw set the fastest lap of 53.44s.
The Honda junior extreme class also produced some exciting action, with Jack Kelly claiming the opening heat, George Molyneux heat two and Saul Bawden heat three.
The finals again saw some great racing throughout the 13 laps as Kelly got off to a good start into the first bend and continued to lead, although hot on his bumper was Bawden and Molyneux.
Kelly kept his head down and defended throughout to take the chequered flag 3.06 seconds in front of runner-up Bawden, with Molyneux third and Cav Sweeney taking fourth place. Kelly set the fastest lap of 52. 24s.
The junior Rotax class sponsored by Gregg Memorials Ltd witnessed some close racing between Eddie Dillon and Jayjay Plowman, with the latter taking the opening heat and Dillon the last two.
The finals saw the same two battle it out throughout the 14 laps, but it was Plowman who just managed to squeeze home to claim victory 0.074s in front of Dillon. The runner-up set the fastest lap of 46.34s.
There was some intense racing through the Honda senior extreme class sponsored by MES Ltd.
Daniel Crossley claimed a full house of wins throughout the heats. In the final, he stormed off into the first bend and continued to increase his lead throughout.
In the end, no one was able to catch him and he duly took victory some 3.607 seconds clear of the rest.
Behind him was some good racing through the field, but it was Lee Hill and Chris Drinkwater who took the remaining podium positions. Special mention also to Leo Murphy who was making his debut appearance in the class and improved on his lap times throughout.
Thanks go to the clerk of the course, all the officials, the medic, Yvonne Dillon for timing and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks throughout.
Results (finals only):
Honda Cadet Extreme 1, Benjamin Brashaw; 2, Casey Crone; 3, Kye Beamont; 4, Max Boland. Honda Junior Extreme 1, Jack Kelly; 2, Saul Bawden; 3, George Molyneux; 4, Cav Sweeney. Junior Rotax 1, Jayjay Plowman; 2, Eddie Dillon. Honda Senior Extreme 1, Daniel Crossley; 2, Lee Hill; 3, Chris Drinkwater; 4, Finn Collister; 5, Daniel Jopson; 6 Leon Murphy; 7, Alex Connor; 8, John Pearson; 9, Dan Fielden.
The next round takes place on Sunday, May 22 - spectators most welcome.
LIZ JOHNSON