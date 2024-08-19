Pulrose United FC will host a charity match this Sunday (August 25) in memory of the late Special Olympian Gareth Cowin who passed away while participating in South Korea World Olympic Games in 2013.
A cup in Gareth's memory was to be played for each year but Covid and a lack of similar opposition has led to this change of format.
The Isle of Man Special Olympics football team will now line up with Pulrose for a friendly game, at the end of which Gareth's cup will be presented to a member of the SO team who will have been selected by the SO committee.
The winner does not have to be the ‘best’ player but one that encapsulates all that Special Olympians represent, something that Gareth and his dad Kevin will always be remembered for.
There will be a bucket collection on behalf of Special Olympics during the match, which kicks off at 2.30pm at Springfield Road.
Refreshments will be available in the Pinewood Social Club afterwards. For further information contact Paul Henry on 450935.