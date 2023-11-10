Great Britain slipped to third place in the World Trophy competition standings on day four of the International Six Day Enduro in Argentina on Thursday.
United States claimed a hard-fought victory over Italy on the day, extending the overall lead for the USA team, but it was France who moved up to second overall ahead of the British quartet that includes two Manx riders.
Jamie McCanney was ninth individual overall, second Brit behind Englishman Nathan Watson with only 11 seconds separating them.
Jed Etchells was 12th, but third best of the smaller capacity E1 bikes.
Alex Snow, the fourth member of the British Trophy team, was 30th.
With two days remaining, United States led overall by 11m 03s from France, with Team GB another 10s down. Italy, having suffered a bad day earlier in the week, were back up to fourth, in turn only 24s behind Britain.
The Junior Trophy team has suffered a major blow with the retirement of Charlie Chater on Wednesday. They are now down to ninth of the 11 teams.
Max Ingham had slipped to 38th in the overall standings, three places behind Junior team-mate Harry Edmondson and 10th of the Junior riders in the event.