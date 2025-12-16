The Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club, which this year celebrated its 50th anniversary, is likely to be disbanded.
Its future was discussed at the recent annual general meeting, when the general consensus was that it may be the time to wind up the club and charity.
The original reason for the creation of the club in 1975 was to raise funds to support the cost of the MGP rescue helicopters. The club continued to do this up until 2021 when the decision was made to stop supporting as the costs were now covered by Isle of Man Government.
Chairman Allan Brew explained: ‘Since then we have continued to help injured MGP riders and their families with financial support as well as making donations for essential medical equipment.
‘We have supported every MGP rider since 2022 with a payment to help with their entry costs. Since the main object of the club has changed, the committee feels that the focus has shifted, hence why the future of the charity is under question.
‘As with many voluntary organisations, the majority of the work is done by a few and we are all getting older. It seems that this issue is also true with many other motorcycle-related organisations - there’s simply not enough younger people coming forward to take on the responsibilities.
‘As a charity, MGP Supporters Club must comply with ever-increasing regulations. Committee members now have a legal obligation as a trustee to comply, therefore we have agreed to make our final decision at the next committee meeting in January. Unless we are persuaded otherwise, the likely decision will be to start the process of dissolving the charity.
‘If so, we will call a meeting of members to vote on the resolution and, if passed, any remaining funds can be transferred to like-minded charities'.
The Manx Grand Prix Benevolent Fund will continue.
