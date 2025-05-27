Isle of Man TT organisers are hopeful the weather will improve enough to get some qualifying in the evening (Tuesday).
The wet weather that forced the opening day to be halted after the newcomers’ speed-controlled lap, has continued into this morning with heavy showers across the island.
Organisers, however, have stated things are set to improve and they may yet get some laps in tonight.
An update released just after midday said: ‘Weather conditions are set to improve from 4pm, and it is hoped that will provide enough time for conditions around the Course to improve sufficiently for qualifying to take place this evening.
‘A further update will be issued at 3.45pm.’