Isle of Man Golf’s Canaccord Genuity Scratch League has a change of format this year, with three points being awarded for a team win, one point for a drawn match and no points for a loss.
Each team in the league only play each other once, with the top four teams qualifying for the play-offs and the bottom four playing for the shield competition.
The winner of the top four play-offs then qualify to represent their club in the England Golf Champion Club competition.
The league got underway recently and two rounds have been played so far, with home advantage being key - only Castletown have managed an away win against Rowany which has put them top of the league.
Isle of Man Golf wish to thank Canaccord Genuity who is sponsoring the league again this year which is much appreciated and helps cover the cost of the team travelling away to competition in the England Golf event.