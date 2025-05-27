Isle of Man Golf Union’s 72-Hole Strokeplay Championships concluded over the weekend, with rounds on Saturday at Ramsey and at Mount Murray on Sunday.
Conditions had changed from the first weekend, with heavy ran overnight and strong winds greeting the golfers at Ramsey.
The leader after the first weekend, Daryl Callister, had the best score on the day by hitting 14 of 18 greens to produce a score of 70, one shot better than senior golfer Keith Ward.
As you get older it is normally your short game that suffers, but this is definitely not the case for Ward who got it up and down from off the green time and time again. Also on 71 were Peter Glover and defending champion James Arneil.
In the nett competition it was Andrew Horne who beat Ward by one shot with a 66 nett.
In the women’s championships the leader from the first weekend, Sarah Blackman, extended her advantage in both the gross and nett competition with a 75 gross.
She was followed by reigning island champion Emma Noon with a 78 and Shirley Price on 79.
On Sunday the weather was considerably colder, with a strong wind blowing across the course.
The best score on the day was a remarkable four-under-par 67 from Paul McMullan, with Glover second best on 70 including a hole-in-one on the final hole of the championship.
Sam Tipper of host club Mount Murray produced a long overdue low round of 63 nett to come second to McMullan on countback.
Overall champion at the end of the four rounds was Callister by eight shots from defending champion Arneil, with Peter Glover finishing third.
In the nett competition Horne finished first ahead of Ian Kelly, with Stuart Wallace third.
In the woman’s event the best score of the day went to island champion Noon using home course advantage to shoot 82, one better than the woman she beat in last year’s championship final Price.
In the nett competition, the best score was recorded by Natalie Bush with an effort of 68 nett.
Blackman had her worst round of the four with a 92 but, having built up such a big lead, this was good enough to win the title by two shots from Noon, with Price third. Blackman also won the nett competition.
While Callister is always one of the favourites when it comes to scratch events in the island, this was Blackman’s first golf union event and is a welcome addition to the top end of women’s golf – hopefully she will compete again in the future.
Isle of Man Golf Union would like to thank the clubs that hosted the event and to Vicky Noon and Shirley Strathdee that give up a lot of free time to make these events a success.
ISLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
The next event will be the Isle of Man Championships sponsored by Okell’s, starting the weekend of June 21-22.
Entries close on June 7 - to enter, visit https://www.isleofmangolf.im/website/go.php?id=2&page=2
Please not that entrants will receive an email with a link to make their payment - those who have not paid by the closing date will not be entered.
ANDREW HORNE