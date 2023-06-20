The match play stages for the Isle of Man Men’s Golf Championship got underway with the last16 at Ramsey Golf Club on Tuesday evening.
Leading qualifier Daryl Callister took on fellow Castletown member Gerald Bradley. The latter had been out with an injured shoulder following a skiing accident and therefore not played a lot of golf recently.
But Bradley had secured the services of James Arneil, a member and greenkeeper of the host club, and with his assistance on the greens and Bradley’s good putting stroke he held on well throughout the whole match to win 2 and 1 and move into the last-eight.
The first match out was between Ramsey members, with first-time qualifier Lewis Howland getting the better of Stephen Barbour who couldn’t reproduce his form of last year where he recorded a hole-in-one at this stage.
Howland won by 6 and 5 and will now take on Bradley in the next round this evening (Thursday).
Danny Foulis (Ramsey) took on Mark Sutton (Rowany) and started quickly, not allowing his opponent into the match as he ran out a 6 and 5 winner to gain the right to face the in-form player Peter Glover (Douglas).
The latter took on first-time qualifier Ryan Jones who was happy with the way he struck the ball but could not live with Glover who knocked the stick out and putted very well to win 6 and 5.
In the battle of the greenkeepers, it was Brian Duggan (King Edward Bay) who overcame Daniel Bell (Peel) by 4 and 3.
Duggan was a top player who took a long break from the sport and it is good to see him back playing and returning to the top of his game. This win gives him the opportunity to play multiple champion Paul Lowey.
It could be said that Lowey had the toughest match on Tuesday night when taking on Freddie Dancox (Ramsey) in a contest that went right to the last hole, with Lowey winning 1 up.
Dancox showed that he was up for the fight on the 1st hole, taking a driver only to knock it into the fairway bunker 250 yards plus off the tee. But he showed that he was not intimidated playing one of the superstars of island golf.
Reigning champ[ion Robert Noon (Mount Murray) has been quietly going about his defence, qualifying easily for the match play and dispatching Andrew Challenor (Castletown) by 4 and 3 to set up a tie with eight-time champion Julian Sutton (Mount Murray).
The latter is the most senior and most experienced golfer in the match play stages and took on Kevin Doyle, the first-time qualifier from King Edward Bay.
The match was close all the way, with Sutton triumphing 2 and 1 to keep the dream of a ninth title alive, although he will have to be at his vintage best to handle the power game of Noon.
The next stage will be played today (Thursday) – for details and live scoring go to https://www.isleofmangolf.im/website/go.php?id=39&page=7
Men’s last-eight draw
(to be played today - Thursday)
5pm - Peter Glover (Douglas)
v Danny Foulis (Ramsey)
5.10pm - Julian Sutton
(Mount Murray) v Robert Noon (Mount Murray)
5.20pm - Brian Duggan
(King Edward Bay) v Paul Lowey (Castletown)
5.30pm - Lewis Howland
(Ramsey) v Gez Bradley
(Castletown)
Women’s last-eight draw
(to be played today - Thursday)
5.40pm - Tilly Davies (Ramsey)
v Joy Morris (Ramsey)
5.50pm - Lynda Simpson (Castletown)
v Kayleigh Dawson (Peel)
6pm - Emma Noon (Douglas)
v Diane Neale (Rowany)
6.10pm - Shirley Price
(Port St Mary) v Lindsay Tickell (Douglas)