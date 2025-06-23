The 2025 edition of the Okell’s-sponsored Isle of Man Golf Championships got underway over the weekend, with the men playing 36 holes on Saturday and the women 18 holes on Sunday.
Conditions for the men were mixed but with light winds the possibility of good scoring was available, although the speed and slopes of the greens made it a mental as well as a physical test for all.
Best score in the first round went to 72-hole stroke play champion Daryl Callister (Castletown) with a four-under-par 67, giving him a six-shot lead over three players on 73.
These included reigning champion Robert Noon (Mount Murray) and multiple island champion Julian Sutton (Mount Murray). At this stage, to be in the top 16 a player needed a score of 76 which is five over par.
Best score in the afternoon went to previous champion at Mount Murray, Kevin Moore of Douglas Golf Club, with a score of 68.
Callister produced a one-over-par score for his second round to be the leading qualifier on 139 and the wait went on to see the qualifying score require.
In the end it came down to a three-man play-off for two spots, with father and son Julian and Mark Sutton being joined by Tommy Fenlon.
Mark was the first to secure his spot, with Julian and Fenlon having to come back at 8.30am on Sunday to play for the last spot in the draw.
Julian drove into the bunker on the second play-off hole and failed to get the ball out at the first attempt, therefore he conceded to Fenlon’s putt for a five so the latter progressed.
The next stage is this evening (Tuesday), with play commencing from the 12th tee at 5pm with the following matches:
5pm – Danny Foulis (Ramsey) versus Stephen Barbour (Ramsey)
5.20pm - Daryl Callister (Castletown) versus PJ Vermeulen (Castletown)
5.30pm - Tommy Fenlon (Douglas) versus Freddie Dancox (Ramsey)
5.40pm - Neil Caine (Mount Murray) versus Sam Crawford (Castletown)
5.50pm - Matthew Nicholson (Mount Murray) versus Kevin Moore (Douglas)
6pm - Joe Raeside (Mount Murray) versus Gez Bradley (Castletown)
6.10pm - Marc Harrison (Mount Murray) versus Robert Noon (Mount Murray)
WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday’s weather was not kind to the women, with strong winds blowing across the golf course making scoring very difficult.
Leading qualifier was defending champion Emma Noon (Comis at Mount Murray) with a score of 79. In second and best nett was Karen Faragher (Port St Mary).
With eight to qualify for the match play stages and several players off similar handicaps, it was always going to be close with a score of 94 being required and previous champion Kayleigh Dawson (Peel) taking the last spot.
The match play stages for the women starts on Thursday at 6pm from the 3rd tee, with the following matches being drawn:
6pm - Sarah Blackman (Castletown) versus Emma Noon (Mount Murray)
6.10pm - Diane Kinrade (Ramsey) versus Kayleigh Dawson (Peel)
6.20pm - Karen Faragher (Port St Mary) versus Melissa McKnight (Douglas)
6.30pm - Shirley Price (Port St Mary) versus Lyndsey Tickell (Douglas)
With match play over 18 holes, the results are often unpredictable, with establishing an early lead often being important.
But outstanding match ups look to be Marc Harrison versus Robert Noon both from Mount Murray and 72-hole strokeplay champion Sarah Blackman from Castletown playing defending champion Emma Noon of the host club.
Hopefully there will be lots of spectators on the course watching the best players in the island competing for the titles.
ANDREW HORNE
