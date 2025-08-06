The play-off finals of the Isle of Man Golf Scratch League, sponsored by Canaccord Genuity, took place in perfect playing conditions at Rowany Golf Club recently.
The southern club was chosen as a neutral venue for the final.
Castletown went up against Comis Mount Murray and it was the southerners who came out on top by four matches to two, but with a couple of the games going down the 18th hole the teams proved to be evenly matched.
In the end though, it was Castletown who retained the title and now have the opportunity to represent the Isle of Man in the England Golf Champion Club event which will be played at Oaks Golf Club in Yorkshire next month between September 20 and 21.
The triumphant Castletown scratch squad included Chris Kneen, Tom Doyle, Ross Mulligan, Liam Cowin, Daryl Callister and Patrick Gandy who played in the final, plus Gez Bradley and PJ Vermeulen who helped the squad remain undefeated in the earlier round robin matches and knockout stages featuring the top four sides.
In the plate competition Peel took on King Edward Bay and won easily, therefore the western club will be looking to push for a top-four place next year to contend for the main title.
Isle of Man Golf wishes to thank Rowany Golf Club for providing the facilities for the match and for those who provided food for competitors. It was good to see a number of members coming out to support their club teams.
Thanks also go to Canaccord Genuity for the continued sponsorship of what is a popular event in the Isle of Man golfing calendar.
ANDREW HORNE
