The Okell’s-sponsored island men’s golf championship continued with several dramatic last-16 ties at Comis Mount Murray on Tuesday evening.

The opening match saw a tight all-Ramsey clash between Danny Foulis and Stephen Barbour. With never more than two holes separating them, Foulis went one up after a crucial par on the long 17th.

Barbour lipped out for birdie at the last, handing Foulis a narrow victory and a quarter-final clash with leading qualifier Daryl Callister.

Callister maintained his superb form with a commanding 7&6 win over Castletown clubmate PJ Vermeulen, underlining his title credentials.

Also impressing was Chris Kneen (Castletown), who brushed aside Rowany’s Mark Sutton 5&4.

Kneen, unbeaten in this year’s Scratch League, now faces Mount Murray's Neil Caine, who edged out Sam Crawford one up after a tense finish.

Kevin Moore (Douglas), a former champion at Mount Murray, used his experience to beat promising debutant Matthew Nicholson 4&3.

Moore now meets 2023 runner-up Gez Bradley who showed his short-game quality in a 3&1 win over Joe Raeside.

The round’s only match to go beyond 18 holes featured Douglas’s Tommy Fenlon, who edged US-based Freddie Dancox at the first extra hole.

Fenlon, who came through Sunday’s play-off, now faces a tough quarter-final against three-time defending champion Robert Noon.

Noon overcame Marc Harrison 2 up in an all-Mount Murray affair, extending his long unbeaten run in matchplay stages.

The men’s quarter-finals tee off from the 12th hole at 6pm this evening (Thursday), with women’s matches beginning simultaneously from the 3rd.

For live scoring and updates, visit www.isleofmangolf.im