Tommy Fenlon and Kayleigh Dawson were crowned island golf champions earlier this week.
The 2025 edition of the Okell’s-sponsored championship was the longest on record, with bad weather effecting play and the final having to be played over two days, reaching a conclusion on Tuesday evening more then 48 hours later than scheduled.
The men’s final was between leading qualifier Daryl Callister of Castletown and the man that took the last qualifying spot in a play-off, Douglas player Fenlon.
The latter took the lead on the last hole played on Sunday and, once play resumed on Tuesday, it took 36 holes for the match to be decided, Fenlon winning 1up.
In the women’s final, two-time island champion Kayleigh Dawson faced first-time qualifier Sarah Blackman (Castletown).
Dawson established a big lead in the first round but Blackman fought back to close the gap, before the Peel player eventually triumphed on the 34th hole.
A full report will appear in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner.
Comments
