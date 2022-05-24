Charity golf day raises £10,000 for Cruse

The various competitors and officials at the 2022 edition of the annual Mike Henthorn Cruse Memorial Golf Day which took place at Peel Golf Club recently

A field of 88 individuals in 22 teams played in the 12th running of the highly successful fundraiser for Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man Ltd.

The day as always started with bacon baps and coffee before the Texas scramble commenced with a shotgun start in typical Isle of Man spring-like conditions. Following the golf, all enjoyed an excellent lunch with raffle before the speeches and prize giving.

The day was again sponsored by Celton Manx who underwrote all the costs of running the day, enabling Cruse to take all the entry fees and monies raised on the day directly for the benefit of the charity.

Sam Skelton, chairman of Cruse, said: ‘We are very grateful to all at Peel Golf Club for allowing us to host our day here and for the ongoing support of all those entering teams or helping us in other ways in delivering this golf day.

‘Special thanks as always to Celton Manx for their ongoing sponsoring and indeed in agreeing to do so again in 2023.

‘This is a real milestone year for the golf day as adding the £10,000 raised this year to funds raised in past years, over £100,000 has now been raised in total for Cruse.

‘This is simply fantastic with every pound raised supporting our growing charity and the many services provided to bereaved adults and children in the island.’

Bill Mummery of Celton Manx added: ‘Congratulations to Cruse IoM for once again organising an outstanding golf day. It is a privilege to be associated with Cruse, we had no hesitation in sponsoring for the 11th year in succession and thank Cruse for the wonderful work they do to help the bereaved in our island.’

Once again the Henthorn family were well represented and Mike Henthorn’s widow, Janet, presented the prizes.