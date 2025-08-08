Two junior golfers will compete in the prestigious Faldo Futures Final at the Belfry later this month.
Rocco Spencer won the boys 11-12 category at the Faldo Futures qualifier held at Mount Murray, before claiming third at the regional final held at Worsley Park near Manchester in May, which secured his place in the final.
Adam McDowell will contest the boy’s 7-8 competition, having also finished third in a regional final - held at Carus Green in Kendal - after claiming his spot at a qualifier held at Peel in April.
Both boys play at Mount Murray and Peel, and are coached by head professional Stephen Crooks at Mount Murray.
The Faldo Futures is a national competition for boys and girls aged 7-12, which is part of the Faldo Series.
The finals take place at the Belfry near Birmingham on August 20-21, during the week of the British Masters, hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.
The winners of each age category will receive an invitation to the 2026 IMG Junior World Finals held in California.
