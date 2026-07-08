A day of outstanding golf, memorable tributes and exceptional scoring marked the Nigel Rawlinson Memorial Trophy at Peel GC last weekend, with players turning out in force to honour Nigel’s memory in a Texas Am-Am.
It produced some remarkable scores, with the victorious quartet of Allister Crossley, Jamie Biddulph, Paul McAuley and Tracy Nolan sealing the trophy with an impressive 99 points.
This was enough to secure a narrow one-point victory. Ramsey’s George Rawlinson, Jon Shields, Jamie Callister and Ruairi Poole pushed them all the way, finishing runners-up on 98.
Third also went down to the finest of margins, with Tony Dowling, Ian Begley, Craig Mitchell and Neal Aitken matching the runners-up score of 98 but missed out on countback.
It concluded with a well-attended prize presentation, where players and guests gathered to celebrate both the day’s winners and also the recent golf week prize recipients.
Captain Robin Dawson paid tribute to everyone who helped make the day such a success.
Special thanks were extended to the greenkeeping team for presenting the course in excellent condition, plus Robin, Jana and the Congary team for their catering.
Former club professional Lewis Dening was also thanked for a beat-the-pro challenge on the 10th hole, as well as Rich and Joe from the pro shop for their support throughout.
A particular note of gratitude was reserved for Nigel Rawlinson’s son Chris whose donation of the trophy and prizes helped make the occasion a fitting tribute and a memorable day for everyone involved.
The clubday Stableford last Wednesday also produced close finishes.
In division two, Fintan Suddards was the leading scorer with an excellent 43 points, winning on countback ahead of Chris Burns.
Mark Moyer topped division one with 39, edging out David Kinrade on countback.
A total of 34 players took part, with three twos recorded.
JOHN MARSHALL
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