The 2026 Okell’s-sponsored men’s and women’s Isle of Man Golf Championships teed off at Rowany Golf Club over the weekend.
The men’s competition fired into life at the Port Erin course on Saturday morning, with the women’s getting underway on Sunday afternoon.
Castletown Golf Club’s Chris Kneen was the man in form throughout the two 18-hole rounds, getting off to a blistering start with a four-under-par opening round.
Indeed, he was the only player to break par on the opening day of the competition.
That put him four shots clear of Andrew Challenor who was level par, with former champions Paul McMullan and Peter Glover ending day one joint third on one over par.
Kneen again led the way in the second round and was joined on two-under-par for the day by three-time island champion Robbie Noon who moved up from joint fifth overnight into third place overall, with Andrew Challenor slotting into second behind leading qualifier Kneen.
Mark Sutton, PJ Vermeulen, Gerald Bradley, McMullan, Glover, Jack Glover, Kevin Druggan, Liam Cowin, Julian Sutton and Stuart Wallace all safely qualified in that order.
Further back though, a scutch of seven players all finish locked together on 12 over par which meant a play-off to complete the top 16 qualifiers.
In the end, Keith Ward, Jamie Arneil and Sam Crawford all held their nerve to book their places in the knockout round, meaning David Sutton, Freddie Dancox, Ian Kelly and Jeff Ward all fell just short.
WOMEN’S CHAMPS
In the women’s qualifying held over 18 holes, reigning champion Kayleigh Dawson recorded three birdies on her way to an overall three over par score.
This meant she ended with a 13-shot lead over the next best qualifier, Emma Noon on +16.
Karen Faragher, Kelly McMullin and Eva Moore were all only one shot further back, while also safely booking their spots in the quarter-finals were Laura Thorn, Heather Skinner and Lindsey Tickell.
MEN’S LAST-16 DRAW
Tuesday, July 7:
4.30pm Chris Kneen v Julian Sutton
4.40pm Jack Gilbert v Paul McMullan
4.50pm Sam Crawford v PJ Vermeulen
5pm Keith Ward v Mark Sutton
5.10pm Rob Noon v Kevin Druggan
5.20pm Gerald Bradley v Liam Cowin
5.30pm Jamie Arneil v Stuart Wallace
5.40pm Peter Glover v Andrew Challenor
WOMEN’S QUARTER-FINAL DRAW
Thursday, July 9:
4.30pm Kayleigh Dawson v Karen Faragher
4.40pm Heather Skinner v Kelly McMullin
4.50pm Eva Moore v Laura Thorn
5pm Lindsey Tickell v Emma Noon
REMAINING SCHEDULE
Tuesday, July 7:
Men’s championship last 16 starting at 4.30pm
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Thursday, July 9:
Men’s and women’s championship Quarterfinals starting at 4.30pm
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Friday, July10:
Men’s and women’s championship semi-finals starting at 5pm
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Sunday, July 12:
Men’s and women’s championship finals starting at 12.30pm
Top-10 finish for Callister in Scotland
Fresh from his win in the WA Kirkpatrick Trophy at Rowany, reigning island champion Daryl Callister has maintained his excellent form with a fine 10th place at the Tennant Cup in Scotland, the world’s oldest open amateur stroke-play competition.
Contested over four rounds, with a halfway cut reducing the field to 40 players, Callister was well within the cut line after opening rounds of 71 and 73 left him well placed with a halfway total of 144, which was level par.
The competition moved from the links of Gailes to the parkland Killermont course for the final two rounds.
Callister had a third round of 74 but came back strongly with 68 in the final round which saw him climb to finish an excellent 10th place.
The event was won by Chris Somers, the current Scottish Amateur champion.
ANDY NICHOLSON
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