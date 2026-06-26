Peel AFC striker Tomas Brown made history at the Isle of Man Football Association awards ceremony last week.
The 22-year-old became the first player to win both the Premier League Golden Boot and the Burrell Rosebowl accolades in back-to-back seasons.
Brown, who helped the westerners clinch the league trophy for the third time in four season in 2025-26, picked up the gongs at the annual prize presentation evening held at Douglas Golf Club last Wednesday.
The attacker has plundered a staggering 100 goals across all competitions in the last two seasons alone, with no fewer than 80 of them coming in the Canada Life Premier League.
Speaking after collecting the trophies, a delighted Brown said: ‘I’m absolutely buzzing with winning both trophies, especially as it’s the first time it's ever happened.’
On his consistent scoring and poacher’s instinct, he added: ‘You turn up the next week like “I'll try and score” and it just keeps happening. It just works for some reason.’
Brown was also quick to praise his team-mates, saying: ‘If I didn't get passed the ball, then I don't score. Sometimes I score from outside the box, but I still need to receive the ball in a good spot - it's always pretty much perfect and then I do my job, I guess.
‘I just turn up to every game thinking I need to do my job and the boys will do theirs. They give me the ball - I just need to score.
‘We’ve won the Premier League in three out of four seasons that I've been playing and it's the best one to win.
‘The boys hadn't won it since what, the early 2000s [2002] - it was a long time so to win it three times in the last four seasons, I'm absolutely buzzing with it.
‘And the lads are happy with it because some of them – for example Daniel Bell – didn't win it whilst playing but came back as a manager and won it as gaffer, then he's won it back as a player.’
Whilst still young himself, Brown is also hoping to help the younger players coming the ranks at Douglas Road, adding: ‘Everyone just looks up at like whoever's sort of just at the top really, so everyone's sort of looking at my direction.
‘But I feel like I'm giving my best shot at helping them along because I want to win and they want to win - I'm just trying to put them in the right direction.’
One of those is his younger brother Sean who has also burst onto the first team scene at Peel in the last couple of seasons: ‘Sean's coming on leaps and bounds, and everyone loves him at Peel – he’s a massive character, a good lad and he’s got a good heart.’
Speculation has been rife that Brown could be in line to play for FC Isle of Man at some point, but the Peel forward has played down those suggestions, saying: ‘I'd love to play at the highest level but work commitments and stuff like that mean I just can't commit - it’s a really tough one.’
At international level, Brown helped the Isle of Man representative side win bronze at last year’s Island Games in Orkney and he’s already eyeing up more medals in future.
'Last year was good craic, the boys were ace and to win a bronze medal at my first time going [to the Games] - I’m absolutely over the moon.
‘Hopefully we can now go bronze, silver and gold [starting at next year’s event in the Faroe Islands].’
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