The Okell’s-sponsored Isle of Man Golf Championships begin this weekend at Rowany.
This year marks the centenary of the men’s championship, first held in 1926 at Fort Island, Derbyhaven where GR Trustrum of Port Erin was the inaugural winner. Rowany is therefore a fitting venue this year.
Tommy Fenlon and Kayleigh Dawson are both listed to defend their titles. Their victories last year highlighted the unpredictability of match play, as each secured the final qualifying place in their respective championships before going on to win.
The men’s event begins on Saturday morning with 36 holes of qualifying, after which the top-16 will advance to the knockout stages held throughout the week.
In-form Daryl Callister will miss this year’s event. Last year’s beaten finalist and leading qualifier, he also recently won the WA Kirkpatrick Trophy.
If that event is any guide to qualifying form, Chris Kneen, Liam Cowin and three-time winner Rob Noon, all of Castletown, should be among the favourites.
The field includes 10 former winners, with the evergreen Julian Sutton aiming to qualify for a record-extending 30th time after missing out in a play-off for the final place last year.
Also competing are recently-crowned seniors champion Keith Ward and 14-year-old Rocco Spencer, the current island junior boys champion, with all three representing Comis at Mount Murray.
Home club Rowany will have returning former winners Jon Corke and Mark Sutton amongst their representation, who will hope to make home-course advantage count, as well as relative newcomer Scott Mason who has produced some strong rounds on familiar ground.
Marc Harrison of Peel could be a dark horse: a very capable match player on his day and, if he qualifies, someone the favourites will want to avoid in the draw. Fellow Peel player Paul McMullen has also enjoyed an impressive summer.
Defending champion Fenlon and former champion Peter Glover will lead the Douglas challenge, while Ramsey have former champion Jamie Arneil, regular qualifier Danny Foulis and talented newcomer Nathan Bate, who makes his debut and has every chance of qualifying.
Donald Beggs, who has also shown good form this year, and Geoff Skillicorn are King Edward Bay’s main hopes. There are too many potential qualifiers to mention them all, but an exciting week of golf lies ahead.
WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
The women’s event begins on Sunday with 18 holes of qualifying, with the top eight progressing to the knockout rounds.
Defending champion Dawson and 2024 winner Emma Noon look the clear favourites, while last year’s runner-up Sarah Blackman is unavailable.
With the women having had few opportunities to compete against one another this year, form is difficult to assess.
But recent senior women’s champion Lindsey Tickell, former finalist Tilly Davies and Kelly McMullen could all make an impact. It is also encouraging to see junior girls runner-up Eva Moore entering this year.
The knockout stages begin on Tuesday evening at 4.30pm with the last 16 of the men’s event.
Both the women’s and men’s quarter-finals will be played from 4.30pm on Thursday, followed by the semi-finals on Friday at 5pm. The finals are scheduled for Sunday, July 12, starting at 12.30pm.
For those unable to attend, live-scoring will again be available through a link on the Isle of Man Golf Union Facebook page.
Isle of Man Golf Union would like to thank Okell’s, now in its third year of sponsoring the championships.
To mark the 100th anniversary of the men’s event, Roy Moore has kindly loaned his collection on the history of the championships, along with related memorabilia. These items will be available to view in the tournament office, officially known as the Driscoll Room.
ANDY NICHOLSON
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