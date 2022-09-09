Peel golfers raise money for Tommy Clucas facility
More than £1,500 was donated to the Tommy Clucas Community Sports Hall from Peel Golf Club recently.
The western club hosted the Congary Cup which was followed by an evening event at the Fairway
The competition is Peel’s version of the Ryder Cup with the Manxmen v Eurostars taking part in the annual competition. This year’s winners were the Eurostars.
In conjunction with the Congary Cup, the Fairway hosted a family evening with Peel’s very own ‘Cookie The Clown’ who kindly donated his time to also support the charity.
Peel Golf Club have been a great supporter of the Tommy Clucas Community Sports Hall since it opened in 2013.
The £1,500 donation is greatly appreciated by everyone involved and will now be contributed towards the ongoing development of the Kelvin Dawson Community Hub in the west of the island.
