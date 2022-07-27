Shannon and Connor win u18 island golf championship titles
The under-18 championships this year was incorporated into the main Isle of Man Golf Championships at Peel Golf Club recently.
Connor Cain won the boys’ competition, while 14-year-old Shannon Saunders triumphed in the girls tournament.
Connor enjoyed a very successful week, also reaching the final of the men’s event - with his strong work ethic and continued support from Isle of Man Sport, he is a great prospect for the future.
In second was Sam Crawford who was runner-up last year. He hopes to go to college in the United States after moving out of the junior age group and continues to reduce his handicap in the quest to get a college scholarship to maintain his progression in the sport.
Shannon has continued her progression this year with a reduction in five shots in her handicap index.
She has a solid golf game with good fundamentals and just needs to take part in more competitions.
As with all talented youngsters, she has a choice of sports being involved in the Isle of Man Netball squad system as well as being a member of the Isle of Man Golf squads.
It is hoped that she continues to progress and will one day become island women’s champion, following in the footsteps of Emma Harris, Breeshey Jansen, Julie Heselton, Ana and Lea Dawson who all won the championship in their teenage years.
l The remaining categories in the Isle of Man Junior Championships take place in Ramsey on Sunday, October 2 with classes for under-16s, u14s and u12 for those with handicaps over 18 holes and additional six-hole competitions for the u10 and u8 categories.
Entries are now open on the website www.isleofmangolf.im
