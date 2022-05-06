Strokeplay champs finale at Ramsey this Sunday

The first round of the Isle of Man Stroke Play Championship, sponsored by Haven Homes, was played at Ramsey in good but damp weather on Sunday.

The course was in great condition after taking all the rain the previous night. Defending champions James Arneil and Kayleigh Dawson were looking to retain their titles and the latter started with the best gross in the first 18 of 71 to lead by seven from her cousin Lea Dawson who had returned from playing college golf in the USA.

Third best score in the first 18 went to Tilly Davies of home club Ramsey with 85.

The second round saw a change in fortunes, with Lea outscoring Kayleigh by four shots (74 to 78), therefore the latter takes a three-shot lead into this Sunday at Rowany.

Tilly improved to an 82 to maintain third place, with Emma Noon closing to one shot off the podium with an 81. Shannon Saunders of Peel shot 72 and 67 nett to lead the nett competition by four from Kayleigh Dawson.

Arneil has not long recovered from knee surgery and played his way out of contention with a 79 in the first 18 holes. The best score in the first 18 was by island champion Kevin Moore but, with an unexpected 82 in the second round, he is now a long way off the lead. Leader in the clubhouse after 36 holes was Liam Cowin (Castletown) on 139 from new Ramsey member Peter Glover 141 and previous winner Paul Lowey on 142.

In the nett competition, Isle of Man under-14 champion Matthew Bell (Castletown) holds a three-shot lead over Danny Foulis (Ramsey) with Tom Doyle (Castletown) third.

Jon Corke (Castletown) had a very rare hole-in-one albatross on the par-four 6th.

Everyone is now looking forward to the final 36 holes at Rowany this Sunday with the field going out in reverse order - the leading women tee off at approximately 11.10am and the men at 11:40am. Live scoring will be available this Sunday on www.iomgolflive.org with scores being added at each of the 18 holes.