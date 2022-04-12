Good entry for 50th running of the Mountain Marathon

Sam Jones almost timed his run to perfection in last year’s Manx Mountain Marathon, but he ultimately had to settle for second place some 54 seconds behind Orran Smith (Photo: John Watterson)

There has been a fantastic response to the 50th anniversary Manx Mountain Marathon this Saturday.

First contested in 1970, two editions have been lost - one to Covid in 2020 and the other to Foot-and-Mouth in 2001.

Course architect and Manx historian, professor George Broderick is returning to the island to officially start the race and help with the prize giving, along with Manx Fell Runners president and one of the founder race organisers, Doug Drown.

Around 200 runners are expected to set off from Ramsey’s Market Square at 8am, heading up the first of many climbs to the top of North Barrule, before running south over the rest of the hills to Port Erin, some 30 miles and 7,000ft of climbing later, where a bottle of Bushy’s Ale and a special edition medal awaits.

The race has attracted a number of famous names over the years, including Joss Naylor who had hoped to attend the event, but ill health has stopped him travelling.

Double Bob Graham Round legend Nicky Spinks is taking part, along with five-time women’s champion Wendy Dodds making a return to the course as a vet-70.

Defending men’s champion Orran Smith is looking strong and will no doubt be playing cat and mouse with fellow MFR front runners like Sam Jones, Matt Christian, Tom Cringle and George Blackwell.

Nikki Arthur will be defending her excellent debut win last year, and hopefully coming away with a double.

Kicking off at 1pm from St John’s, the 22km ‘Half’ has a number of locals vying for honours, not least Jordan Cain, Mike Gregory and Mark Burman, while Alice Forster and Jess Bryan will doubtless be at the sharp end of the field in the women’s race.

l The club is truly grateful to all the supporters and helpers on the day, along with our sponsors: Bushy’s, Callin Wild and Apollo Blinds.

western ac series starts