There is very good number of entries for the Altenar Isle of Man Marathon and Half-Marathon events this Sunday, based at Ramsey.
The total combined entry is 558, including a record number of 453 for the half.
The former record for this event was 400 in 2016, and this year’s split is 261 men and 192 women.
For the marathon there is a total of 105 runners (split 85 men and 20 women). This year’s event incorporates the Isle of Man Marathon Championship, which has 16 men and four women competing.
Organised by Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club, the course for the marathon covers two laps of a course in the north of the island incorporating Ramsey, Bride, Andreas and St Jude’s, finishing back at Ballacloan, the home of Ramsey AFC, alongside Mooragh Park.
The marathon starts from North Shore Road at 8.30am, with the ‘half’ getting away 30 minutes later at 9 o’clock. There are cash prizes for new course records in both events and Ollie Lockley, making a return from injury, may be up for cracking the record in the latter event.
Both races form the opener for those also wishing to contest the Bell Burton ‘No Rest for the Wicked’ series of six races in six days held over various terrains and distances (all can also be raced individually).
The numbers for that series are also healthy with precisely 100 competitors, 35 of which are women.
Corrin Leeming will start favourite for the half-marathon section of the latter event.
Day two of the No Rest for the Wicked series will be Monday, August 12: Peel Hill Race; day three, Tuesday: Northern 10km road race; day four, Wednesday: Killer Mile (see separate story); day five, Thursday, August 15: Foxdale Five-mile road race (also mentioned separately); day six, Friday, Aug 16: Western Trail Run. The latter five events all have 7pm starts and can be entered separately on the night from 6.15pm.
For a full list of participants for all events go to: https://my.raceresult.com/274541/participants#1_D22A37