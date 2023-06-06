His Excellency, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, has received honorary membership of the Isle of Man Scrutineers Association.
He was presented with a certificate of membership, regalia and the obligatory overalls at the Pre-TT Classic meeting that took place at Billown over the weekend preceding TT practice/qualifying week.
As a team, the ACU-affiliated IoM Scrutineers Association regularly provides technical support for motorcycle events across the island, from the TT and Manx Grand Prix, to the Southern 100, Pre-TT Classic and Andreas Racing Association meetings at Jurby.
Off-road, the list extends to next month’s Manx National Two Day Trial and other notables like the British Enduro Championship event being hosted by Ramsey MCC this September.
If you are interested in getting involved, please contact the team during race or practice days at the TT, Southern 100, Jurby or MGP, alternatively contact IoM Scrutineers Association secretary Brenda Rothwell by email [email protected] or phone 301674. Alternatively contact Association chairman Grant Howard, [email protected] (phone 303077).
A keen motorcyclist, Sir John and Lady Philippa signed up to assist with marshalling duties.
Prior to the TT they completed their online TTMA training course, and enjoyed marshalling duties at Black Dub, Gorse Lea and the right-hander a little closer to home at the Nook.