Gracie Barra Isle of Man took its first junior competition squad to the prestigious IBJJF Kids European Championship in Dublin last weekend.
They secured four wins at the tournament, which is considered world level with the most talented competitors attending from all continents.
Prior to this event the squad had attended more tournaments and had more wins than any previous year, so had their sights firmly set on this, the biggest and most challenging they can compete at on this side of the globe.
It took place at the Sport Ireland Campus, where 10 competition areas were utilised simultaneously over the course of the 10-hour day with thousands in attendance, either partaking or spectating.
Cedric Brigino overcame some initial nerves to produce a great performance in his quarter-final and, ultimately, an impressive submission win over a determined opponent.
Brigino, the island’s highest belt-ranked under-16, was keen to end his competing year on a high.
He ultimately won a hard-earned bronze medal and podium finish after securing a choke submission.
Having had a great year of competition, Alan Greenhalgh continued to show his trademark relaxed, yet focused demeanour immediately prior to being called up to fight.
He took on a seasoned opponent who initially found himself in a more advantageous position before Greenhalgh swiftly turned the match around. Upholding a dominant position and very nearly finishing the match with a submission, he ultimately won with a significant points victory to bring home bronze.
Having won gold in a UK National tournament in October, Maisie Meban brought her enthusiasm along with a ferocious energy to this competition.
Taking on a seasoned Brazilian competitor, Meban had her work cut out but utilised a rare submission that caught out her opponent and caused her to tap out.
Once again, the Isle of Man competitor took a well-deserved bronze medal.
Jayden Mahey was taking part in his final junior competition before entering the juvenile divisions next year.
Competing in these championships was a great way to round off a superb junior career in the sport for him. He had a fantastic qualifying round in which he won via a large points victory, but was marginally outside of medal contention.
Hartford Homes has greatly assisted the GB IoM competition squads this year, and the whole team is extremely grateful for the company’s support.
Head coach Conrad Roberts commented: ‘This was always going to be the biggest test for these young competitors but one they all needed to do, and it truly showed they deserved to be there with some superb results.
‘Myself and the coaching team are all very proud of them and proud to represent the Isle of Man in this sport at this level.’