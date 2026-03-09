The finalists in Manx Hockey Association’s Cup, Plate and Bowl competitions have been decided following Saturday’s semi-finals.
There were several high-scoring performances and two matches required penalty flicks to determine a winner.
The Men’s Premiership season has been exciting, with a number of results being extremely close.
The Cup semi-final between Vikings A versus Castletown A was no different, with both sides wanting to make a statement.
The game began with the teams reasonably well-matched, before chances started arriving with a number of near-misses, causing a stalemate at half-time.
Both sides must have had stern words at the interval as they came out battling once more in the second half.
Castletown were first to break the deadlock from a goal from a short corner. The initial strike was blocked but Christopher Crompton-Heavey was quickly on the rebound, slipping it under the Vikings’ keeper.
The goal must have lit the fire as Vikings proceeded to convert their own short corner, an Archie Caley low drag finding its way into the back of the net to level.
Vikings continued to push, opening the game up for both sides with a flurry of attacks.
Their midfield teamed up well to open up the gaps and a hard ball placed into the D found Josh Kaighin’s stick for a deflection into the corner of the goal.
It proved decisive and the full-time score was Vikings A 2-1 Castletown A, meaning they will meet Bacchas A who were given a walkover by Vikings B being unable to field a team.
Players of the match: Sam Burrows (Vikings A) and Andy Wignall (Castletown A).
WOMEN’S PLATE
In the Women’s Plate semi-finals, Valkyrs B produced a composed and determined performance to claim victory in a fiercely-contested match against Ramsey A.
Valkyrs, eager to overturn the previous week’s defeat by the Ramsey A, made the brighter start and were rewarded early when Becky Corkish found the net.
The western side continued to press for a second but Ramsey stood firm, absorbing pressure before crafting a series of attacking opportunities. Their persistence paid off before the interval when Lucy Ballard coolly converted to level the match, 1-1.
After the break, Valkyrs stepped up the intensity. With momentum on their side, they restored their advantage through Lorna Kennaugh, followed shortly by a well‑taken finish from Kaitlyn Shimmin.
Corkish later added her second of the afternoon to cap a confident attacking display.
Although not on the scoresheet, Steph Cottier proved influential throughout, contributing significantly with selfless and well‑timed assists that helped unlock the Ramsey defence.
Both young goalkeepers impressed, with Darcy Gilbert (Valkyrs) and Arabella Russell (Ramsey) producing a string of decisive, high‑quality saves to keep their teams in contention.
Ramsey were also boosted by the debut of junior player, Autumn Ryles, who stepped up for her first appearance with the A team and delivered a commendable performance.
Valkyrs’ player of the match was Corkish for her tireless work in the middle and her two‑goal contribution.
Ramsey’s honours were shared between Christina Kermeen in midfield and Alyssa Mallorca in defence, both recognised for strong, consistent performances.
Valkyrs will look to carry this momentum into the final where they will face Bacchas B, who won their semi-final match against Vikings B 9-1.
The Cup, Plate and Bowl finals will be played on April 24-25 at the NSC:
Men’s Cup - Bacchas A v Vikings A
Women’s Cup - Valkyrs A v Castletown A
Men’s Plate - Bacchas B v Castletown B
Women’s Plate - Valkyrs B v Bacchas B
Men’s Bowl - Vikings C v Bacchas C
Women’s Bowl - Vikings C v Ramsey B
