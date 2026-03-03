Beau Brown kicked off the 2026 Isle of Man Centre ACU Motocross championship in determined fashion at Ballagarraghyn on Sunday.
Having lost the title to close friend Liam Smith last year, Brown began the new campaign with real intent and an early shot across the Honda man’s bows to wrestle the championship back off him.
But it was Smith’s namesake - Liam Crellin - who provided Brown’s strongest challenge on the sandy, Jurby coastline course in what ended up a rare Yamaha one-two in the IoM Schoolboy MCC-promoted event.
Again supported by H&H Motorcycles on the YZ250F four-stroke, Brown won all three motos.
Smith was up with the Yamaha pair in race one on his Honda 450, but dropped off the pace slightly towards the end.
He crashed in races two and three, leaving Crellin on the 450 Yamaha to battle it out with Brown.
Former road racer Ryan Kneen won the first B Group race comfortably enough. Luke Saunders led race two until Kneen muscled his was past at half distance.
Race three saw Graeme Saunders and son Luke fighting it out with Kneen, over-50 Graeme holding on to take the win.
Harry Beattie and Jacob Wilson had some close battles in the 125cc class, with the lead swapping and changing between them. Lonan teenager Beattie won the first two races, while Wilson got the better of him in the last, but overall the honours were Beattie’s by a a margin of three points.
The 85cc Big-wheel class was fought out between Riley Faragher and Abe Cain, with Faragher just having the edge. Thomas Clague and Elijah Corrin were reasonably close in the Small-wheel class.
Now elevated to the 65s, Blayze Turner won all three, although Leo Harrison was leading the last race before slipping off.
There were only three riders in the Autos class, but it was a youngster with a familiar surname who won all three race.
Alex McCanney has more experience than the others in the class, so it was no great surprise that he led each from start to finish.
RESULTS
Adult Group A: 1, Beau Brown 135 points; 2, Liam Crellin 126; 3, Liam Smith 117; 4, Gav Hunt 114; 5, Thomas Lee 113; 6, Jamie Cringle 109; 7, Jake Henry 100; 8, Ethan Blackley 97; 9, Dave Curtis 96; 10, Ryan Christian 95; 11, Grant Thomson 93; 12, Harry Shand 92; 13, 92; 13, Jack Asbridge 85; 14, Travis Meechan 83; 15, Chris Moore 69; 16, Max Ingham 52. Group B: 1, Ryan Kneen 128; 2, Graeme Saunders 124; 3, Orry Millward 122; 4, Aaron Watson 113; 5, Niall McCanney 111; 6, Jacob Meechan 104; 7, Ruairi McGovern 103; 8, Luke Saunders 102; 9, Adrian Smith 100; 10, Nathan Kelly 96; 11, Liam Sweeney 91; 12, Aaron Kirk 90. 125cc schoolboys: 1, Harry Beattie 132; 2, Jacob Wilson 129; 3, Callum Christian 120; 4, Marley Meechan 111; 5, Louis Piggin 109; 6, Jake Kelly 108; 7, Leo Gray 106; 8, Olly Runge 103; 9, Logan Muncaster 99; 10, Conor Madsen-Mygdal 95. 85cc Big-wheel: 1, Riley Faragher 135; 2, Abe Cain 126; 3, Jason Keig 118. 85 Small-wheel: 1, Thomas Clague 132; 2, Elijah Corrin 129. 65cc: 1, Blayze Turner 135; 2, Leo Harrison 124; 3, Anthony Milward 122. Autos: 1, Alex McCanney 135; 2, Archie Blair 126; 3, Oli Stewart 120.
Comments
