Castletown Lawn Tennis Club held its first Grand Slam of the 2024 season at its Malew Street Courts recently.
The juniors played first and showed real enthusiasm to reach the top of the results table. After a round of seven tie-break matches, the eventual winners were Leo Kerr and Matthew Coates with Emma and Ryan Perera in second place. All players had a great time with lots of fun.
The adults then took to the court and played seven well-matched games in the evening sun.
Special notice goes to Louis Baron for his determination and athleticism but the eventual winners were Neil Ronan and Will Watterson, with Angus Munro and John Christian in second place.
A one-point knockout was held to round off the evening. After four rounds of one point Rob Mason was the eventual winner of the prize mug after Alan McNairs’s huge serve deserted him just when he needed it most.
Thanks go to Neil Ronan for organising the draws for both tournaments and arranging the prizes for the top three places.
The Roland Garros will be the next open on Thursday, June 6. For more details of either tournament, contact [email protected]
JENNY FOY