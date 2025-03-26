Isle of Man weightlifter Harry Lee recently competed in the English Age Group Weightlifting Championships in Birmingham.
The Isle of Man Sport Aid athlete, who clinched a silver medal at last year's British Weightlifting Championships and was placed fifth in Great Britain in the senior men’s 55kg national rankings, is a member of the British Weightlifting BWL) performance pathway.
Following his silver medal, Harry was invited by BWL to attend a talent camp at Brunel University in London.
There he was selected by BWL to enter their performance pathway which is designed to help athletes progress in weightlifting at an elite level.
The pathway includes a place on the Diploma of Sporting Excellence (DiSE) programme and he recently attended his first BWL talent camp at Loughborough University.
Most recently, the 17-year-old from Douglas was competing at Oldbury Academy on the outskirts of Birmingham and enjoyed an excellent few days.
Harry clinched the gold medal in the under-17s 61kg category with a 144kg total, which was a 19kg personal best from his previous event.
The performance means that he is now ranked first in Great Britain in the 17 years 61kg category and sixth in GB for open age group (senior men) 61kg category.
Harry would like to thank all the on-island support he receives from Jake Chapman, head coach at Isle of Man Weightlifting, plus the Isle of Man Boxing and Fitness Academy as well as Isle of Man Sport.
In addition to this, he would would also like to thank his off-island coach and British Weightlifting, adding: ‘Without all this support I wouldn’t have progressed as well as I have - I’m very grateful to everyone for their support.’