Laxey’s Harry Creevy became the inaugural winner of the Isle of Man Rifle Association’s ‘100’ Trophy recently.
The competition, held last month at the Sinclair Range in St John’s, was open to all shooters who had recorded a maximum possible score in league matches or association competitions over the winter season.
The new event was the brainchild of competition secretary Richard Arthur, who conceived the idea last year and crafted the trophy himself.
Creevy’s Laxey teammate, Gemma Kermode, finished runner-up with a score of 97, while Castletown’s Rhian Masson placed third with 94.
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