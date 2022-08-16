Hawes confirmed as championship test driver
Manx-born racer Cameron Hawes has been confirmed as an official test driver for the ERA (Electric Racing Academy) Championship.
Following on from his win in the inaugural race at Zolder in July, the 18-year-old will return to the electric single-seater formula later this month to start his new role as official test driver for the series.
Already looking forward to next year, the ERA Championship team is eager to start testing and validating various set-ups to put its field of cutting edge electric-powered Dome F110 in the best possible shape for what promises to be an exciting 2023 season.
Dieter Vanswijgenhoven, ERA technical and business director, commented on the recent appointment: ‘Getting driver feedback across different settings will help us interpret our data and improve car performance.
‘Cameron and our other test drivers are going to be instrumental in supporting us to get the maximum performance capabilities out of the Software AG ERA Championship race cars in preparation for the 2023 Championship.’
Having not only won the inaugural ERA championship race in Belgium but also having provided precise and instrumental feedback to the engineers during his stint in Zolder, the ERA team was keen to get Hawes on board to help with the future development of the car.
Beth Georgiou, sporting and communications director, added: ‘We’re really happy to have Cameron back in the Software AG ERA Championship Mitsu-Bachi F110e to support our technical testing programme after his fantastic result at our inaugural race.
‘It’s important for us to work with our existing drivers to get a range of feedback in order for us to optimise setup and gather data.’
Hawes is currently preparing for the restart of his racing season in France in which he stands a good chance of securing the 2023 championship title.
He has also got his sights firmly set on the future and cannot wait to get back behind the wheel of the ERA electric single-seater.
