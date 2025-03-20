Motorsport fans are gearing up for an exciting event this weekend as the Druidale Motor Club (DMC) hosts the Haydn Minay Navigational Rally at Jurby Airfield this Saturday (March 22).
Organisers have confirmed that entries for the rally are now closed.
The event, held under the General Regulations of Motorsport UK, promises an action-packed day for competitors and spectators alike.
The rally will take place in accordance with the International Sporting Code of the FIA, with all participating vehicles required to meet strict eligibility criteria.
To ensure fair competition, only vehicles that comply with Motorsport UK’s Targa regulations will be permitted to start.
These must meet specific guidelines, including retaining key interior trims such as head linings, door panels, carpets, and rear seats, unless modified to accommodate a safety cage.
Additionally, all tyres must be E-marked and road-patterned, with no M&S, forest, or competition-only tyres permitted.
Competitors are also reminded that in-car cameras are strictly prohibited, with any breaches leading to exclusion from the event.
Furthermore, no service crews will be allowed, meaning that competing teams must carry out any necessary repairs themselves using tools stored in their vehicles.
With all entries finalised, drivers and co-drivers must ensure they hold a valid Clubman RS Licence from Motorsport UK and be fully paid-up members of the Druidale Motor Club.
The Haydn Minay Navigational Rally will be a true test of skill and endurance as competitors take on the challenging course at Jurby.