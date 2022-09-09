Hockey and rugby to go ahead to this weekend
All of this weekend’s Manx rugby and hockey fixtures will still go ahead despite the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann.
The Queen sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96, having spent 70 years on the throne.
While the world mourns, many sporting events have been called off, such as football at every level across the United Kingdom (including in the Isle of Man).
This had led to speculation that other sports in the island would be called off, but it has now been confirmed that both hockey and rugby will still go ahead as planned on Saturday.
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) have indicated that Saturday’s fixtures can go ahead as scheduled with suitable marks of respect to be paid (such as a minute’s silence and/or black armbands).
But any side which finds themselves short on players because some of their players don’t feel comfortable playing, they will be permitted to postpone the game without penalty.
Likewise, Manx Hockey Association has followed suit, confirming that all games will go ahead as scheduled on the opening weekend of the 2022-23 season.
