Bacchas A wrapped up Manx Hockey Association’s Rossborough Mixed Premier League title with victory over rivals Vikings on Saturday.
In an end-to-end game with very few penalty corners, Bacchas took full advantage by converting all three of theirs to take a 3-1 win after being 0-1 down.
With the cup final this coming weekend, it left a dull feeling towards the game for Vikings.
Another game of some very close calls for goals on both sides between Valkyrs A and Castletown Celts, a single goal from Steven Ronan settled it in Celts’ favour.
In the bottom half, Bacchas B finished with a flurry against Ramsey to retain a top half of the split position.
Valkyrs B and Vikings B were both missing players, but those who stepped up played in a cracking game which ended up with Valkyrs B edging the win in a seven-goal thriller.
