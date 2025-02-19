After a weekend away from the action, the islands men’s and women's hockey clubs return to the pitch for week five of the league season this Saturday.
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP
The Men’s Premiership sees league leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A travel down south to take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A, with the latter side looking to break into the top half of the table.
Motorworx Valkyrs B are still looking for their first win of the year and this week they go up against an Athena Healthcare Harlequins A side hoping to record a statement victory after a tricky start to the season so far.
Currently sat in second and third, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A and Motorworx Valkyrs A go head-to-head in a clash to put pressure on the top step.
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP
In the Women’s Premiership, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A will be wanting to extend their unbeaten streak as they go up against current third place side Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A have been unlucky not to take more wins in the league this year but will face a tough test when they play current runners-up Motorworx Valkyrs A.
Elsewhere in this league, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will be hoping to get back to the top half of the table when they take on Ramsey A.
MEN’S DIVISION ONE
Men’s Division One sees the team at the bottom of the table, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C, face a tough test against second place Canaccord Genuity Vikings B as the blacks look to reclaim their top spot in the standings.
Hoping to stop them are current league leaders (on goal difference) Bacchas B who will be aiming to get the better of third-placed J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
Fresh off their first victory of the season in the last gameday, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B will play Ramsey A in the remaining match in this league.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
Still searching for their first win in Women’s Division One, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C take on second place Motorworx Valkyrs B.
League leaders J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B face a tricky game against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B who will be hoping to pull off an underdog victory against the unbeaten southerners.
Elsewhere, in a bottom half of the table clash, the in-form J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D go up against Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
MEN’S DIVISION TWO
League leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings C take on bottom of the table J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C in Men’s Division One.
The second and final game of this league sees Motorworx Valkyrs C take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
WOMEN’S DIVISION TWO
Rounding out the weekend in Women’s Division Two is another top versus bottom clash which sees promotion hopefuls Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E.
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity Vikings C play Ramsey B in what should be a close game. The final match of the weekend sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins B take on Motorworx Valkyrs C.
- There are no Under-15s League fixtures this weekend as a result of the half-term school holidays.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE