As the icy weather takes a grip, it is perhaps good timing that the Rossborough-sponsored Manx Hockey Association indoor finals take place this Saturday.
The league was wide open and four teams could have made the final before the end of the round-robin league on Monday. Both teams are made up of young island players, some in their first season of indoor action.
Men’s division one will be a cracking game with last year’s winners Vikings B taking on a much-improved Bacchas B side.
Again, most of the players are under-18s in their second season of playing indoors.
The mixed premiership takes the lunchtime slot with last year’s final between the Vikings and Bacchas A teams being repeated.
Vikings took the advantage in the league, but can they make it count in the final?
Mixed division one throws up a mixture of players who have made the men’s and women’s division one finals. With a draw in the league between Vikings C and Harlequins A, it will be interesting to see which is the stronger side on the day.
Women’s premiership went all the way to the wire last year and a single penalty when it went to flicks. The game between Valkyrs A and Vikings A is always closely contested and one everyone wants to win.
Lastly in the fastest, most explosive and technical games of the day the best of the island’s men’s teams go head-to-head yet again.
Bacchas took the win on penalties last year, but Vikings will want to avenge that and play to their best to beat the well-drilled Bacchas side.
Fixtures
Manx Hockey Association
Rossborough Insurance-sponsored Indoor Finals Day
(all at NSC Sports Hall)
Saturday, December 10
Women’s Division One
10.05am - Athena Healthcare Harlequins A v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C
Men’s Division One
11.15am Canaccord Genuity Vikings B v Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B
Mixed Premiership
12.25pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings C v Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A
Mixed Division One
1.35pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings C v Athena Healthcare Harlequins A
Women’s Premiership
2.45pm Motorworx Valkyrs A v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A
Men’s Premiership
3.55pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A
Presentation of trophies to follow each game.
Reports and photos in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.