As the icy weather takes a grip, it is perhaps good timing that the Rossborough-sponsored Manx Hockey Association indoor finals take place this Saturday.

It begins with the women’s division one and Harlequins taking on Castletown C.

The league was wide open and four teams could have made the final before the end of the round-robin league on Monday. Both teams are made up of young island players, some in their first season of indoor action.

Men’s division one will be a cracking game with last year’s winners Vikings B taking on a much-improved Bacchas B side.

Again, most of the players are under-18s in their second season of playing indoors.

The mixed premiership takes the lunchtime slot with last year’s final between the Vikings and Bacchas A teams being repeated.

Vikings took the advantage in the league, but can they make it count in the final?

Mixed division one throws up a mixture of players who have made the men’s and women’s division one finals. With a draw in the league between Vikings C and Harlequins A, it will be interesting to see which is the stronger side on the day.

Women’s premiership went all the way to the wire last year and a single penalty when it went to flicks. The game between Valkyrs A and Vikings A is always closely contested and one everyone wants to win.

Lastly in the fastest, most explosive and technical games of the day the best of the island’s men’s teams go head-to-head yet again.

Bacchas took the win on penalties last year, but Vikings will want to avenge that and play to their best to beat the well-drilled Bacchas side.

All in all a fabulous display of indoor hockey is assured in the NSC sports hall.

Fixtures

Manx Hockey Association

Rossborough Insurance-sponsored Indoor Finals Day

(all at NSC Sports Hall)

Saturday, December 10

Women’s Division One

10.05am - Athena Healthcare Harlequins A v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C

Men’s Division One

11.15am Canaccord Genuity Vikings B v Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B

Mixed Premiership

12.25pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings C v Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A

Mixed Division One

1.35pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings C v Athena Healthcare Harlequins A

Women’s Premiership

2.45pm Motorworx Valkyrs A v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A

Men’s Premiership

3.55pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A

Presentation of trophies to follow each game.

Reports and photos in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.