The Isle of Man under-18 girls hockey team faced a strong Folkestone side in the semi-finals of the EH Championships U18 Girls Tier Two Plate on Sunday.
The Manx team started positively, with some good attacking running from forwards Sofia Cosgrave, Lucy Cartwright and Hannah Nuttall.
Folkestone found some joy down the right-hand channel, with some tricky baseline runs and crosses, constantly causing a threat by putting the ball into dangerous areas.
IoM captain and goalkeeper Robyn Stones made several impressive saves, but the first goal was scored through a close-range rebound to make it 1-0 Folkestone.
The hosts continued to create chances for the remainder of the first half, with Stones making countless saves, but Folkestone’s attack capitalised on the rebounds and short corners to go 4-0 within 30 minutes played.
The hosts were then awarded a penalty flick as a result of a stick tackle in the D, but Stones excellently saved it.
After a team talk and slight rejig, Cartwright dropped in as an additional midfielder which a much more even second half.
The IoM improved as the game went on, helped by strong midfield play from Cartwright, Macey Crellin, Evie Watterson, Elena Caley and Ruby McCubbin.
They grew into the contest and enjoyed longer spells of possession, threatening the Folkestone backline and winning several short corners, although they were unable to convert any of them.
Folkestone managed to grab a further two goals, one from a strong short corner strike and another from close range rebound to round off a 6-0 victory for the hosts.
Stones and centre-back Megan Simpson were named as joint players of the match, as voted for by the team.
Overall, it was an unfortunate end to a great run in the competition for the Isle of Man girls, but they can be extremely proud of their efforts in getting this far.
