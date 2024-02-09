Sienna Dunn has been called up to the England under-21s squad ahead of this summer’s EuroHockey Junior Championships.
The 18-year-old Manxwoman makes the step up from the under-18s team having impressed at assessment trials during the last couple of months.
The University of Nottingham student was part of the England team that finished fourth in the Junior World Cup in Chile during December.
Dunn and her team-mates begin their 2024 programme at Warwick University this week as a combined England under-21 and under-18 set-up as part of the new approach which will hopefully result in greater integration and fluidity between age group.
This is to allow England Hockey to provide the best possible stretch and development opportunities for its most high-potential female players.
The team will travel to Spain at Easter and then to France in May for a rare opportunity to play at the Olympic stadium in Paris alongside FIH Pro League matches, all part of the preparation for the EuroHockey Junior Championships in July.
Speaking about her call-up to the under-21s, Sienna told the Examiner: ‘I never take anything for granted and I am delighted to have been selected for the 2024 squad.
‘Trials are physically and mentally challenging. The standard is of the highest order and the competition for a place is fierce, but it is nice to see and catch up with old team-mates and opponents.’
So how are the next few months shaping up ahead of the Euros and the trip to Paris? ‘I have made the squad and will now have to work hard to be selected for the team which participates at these events.
‘I still have a lot to learn and will use the coming months to improve while playing in the Premiership along, with attending all the England training camps.’
Despite being one of the younger players in the squad, this certainly isn’t something that bothers Sienna, as she explains: ‘Because I have played with or against a lot of the girls, I don’t really think about the age difference.
‘At this level it’s about performance and there is always someone who is pushing to get into the team so you have to apply yourself at your best effort all the time on and off the pitch.
‘I would like to thank Paul Jones, Isle of Man Sport Aid and everyone who has supported me to this point.’